Local church donates children’s backpacks to Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local church is providing deputies in Johnson County tools for when they encounter children in need.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on social media, thanking Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for donating children’s backpacks for deputies to keep in their patrol cars.
The backpacks are filled with coloring books, water bottles, and blankets.
The office says the items are helpful for deputies when a child is present on the scene of an accident or domestic violence call.