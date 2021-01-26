Local children’s ministry hosting ‘Souper Bowl’ soup drive ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sunnyside Baptist Church in Kingsport is hosting “Souper Bowl,” ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. The children’s ministry is collecting canned soup for those affected by the pandemic.

The church is collecting soup and crackers in barrels located at the front of the sanctuary and in front of the Ratliff Auditorium at the church. The location is 406 Cooks Valley Road in Kingsport.

The goal of the food drive is to teach children the importance of generosity, Sunnyside Children’s Director Tammy Rogers told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

Sunnyside Baptist Church Children's Ministry is hosting a "Souper Bowl" soup and cracker collection for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/D8QBF3vRng — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) January 26, 2021

“You know, they’re the future, and so the more that we can plant those seeds in their little hearts, and get them excited, we’re furthering His kingdom, and that’s what it’s all about,” Rogers said.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, the children in the congregation will be asked to stay for a soup luncheon and then will help package the collected food for distribution.

All food not distributed will be donated to the Indian Springs Mission Center.