Local children given school supplies through Salvation Army’s ‘Stuff the Bus’

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Salvation Army spent Saturday gathering school supplies donations for children in our region who are in need.

The “Stuff the Bus” event was held across the nation, including at Elizabethton’s Walmart.

News Channel 11 was told all school supplies collected will go to children in our community who need them most.

“This is the first time the Salvation Army is doing this nationally, and we just realize there is a need after every summer and after they purchase school supplies for students that the parents end up having a need to either pay their bills or buy school supplies,” said Salvation Army volunteer Kylee Kilbourne.

As you make the final preparations for your child to go back to school, check out our “Back to School” section on our website.

News Channel 11 has all the information you need to have another successful school year.