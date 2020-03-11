1  of  3
Local Chick-fil-A not offering drink refills for time being, sanitizing restrooms and playground every hour

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Chick-fil-A on West Market Street in Johnson City issued a statement on social media regarding the “concern around public health.”

In that statement, owner and operator Darrell Fowler discussed the safety precautions they are taking to sanitize the restaurant.

That statement read in part, “We are, for the time being, not offering refills of beverages. Please forgive us for the inconvenience. We will be adding temporarily a Purell hand wipe to every dine-in meal. Our dining room team will be sanitizing the restrooms and playground every hour.”

