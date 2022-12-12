Communities in Schools met with students in person and address their needs before the pandemic (Courtesy Communities in Schools)

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A local charity is prepped to give hundreds of students gifts this holiday season, starting Tuesday.

According to a press release from Communities in Schools of Appalachian Highlands (CISAH), community donations ensured that 457 students will receive gifts this year as part of the organization’s Holiday Giving Drive program.

The Holiday Giving Drive program addresses unmet needs for students throughout the CISAH’s coverage area. When other community lists have been filled and there are still students who need support, the organization steps in to match those students with donors from the community.

This year, CISAH efforts mean that hundreds of gifts will be distributed from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday to students already connected to the program.

To learn more about CISAH’s programs or donate to their Giving Drive, visit their website or call 276-821-5630.