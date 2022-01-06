Local Chamber of Commerce appoints new chairperson, inducts one into Hall of Fame

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Chamber of Commerce which covers Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County has appointed a new chairperson and inducted one member into the Hall of Fame.

Dr. McKenzie Highsmith has been appointed to serve on the board of directors with the Chamber.

Highsmith is an assistant professor with the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University and also holds an adjunct faculty position at the Department of Family Medicine with ETSU Physicians of Kingsport.

Highsmith is the youngest person to hold the position in the Chamber’s 107-year history.

“The buzzword right now is recovery, and I think while that’s an extremely important part of what we, as a chamber, are helping to do, I think we kind of have an opportunity to reframe that to not only focus on recovery but ‘what comes after this, and what are the next steps?’ and we have so much growth and exciting things that are just over the horizon,” said Highsmith.

The Chamber has also inducted Lottie Ryans into the Chamber’s Hall of Fame.

Ryans has served three terms on the Johnson City Board of Education, Frontier Health Board and Foundation and was the 2014 Chair of the Chamber of Commerce, according to a release from the Chamber.

The release lists her major initiatives as CareerQuest TN and Education to Employment (E2E) Summits.

“She has fostered a focus to improve the workforce and quality-of-life for the young people of the region and is a true champion of diversity for our community. We are very proud of the addition of Lottie to the Chamber’s Hall of Fame,” said Chamber President and CEO Bob Cantler.

