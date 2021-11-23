Local ‘celebrities’ participate in annual bagging event for United Way

(WJHL) — News Channel 11 team members and other local celebrities teamed up with Food City and The United Way to give back to the community.

Josh Smith, Sara Diamond, Mark Reynolds, and Kenny Hawkins were among those who volunteered their time to bag groceries at participating Food City locations throughout the region.

Had a great time taking part in the annual Celebrity Bagging at Food City benefiting the United Way today! We appreciate those who donated today. pic.twitter.com/MHU6sz5CMD — Tyler Allender (@TylerAllender) November 23, 2021

During the annual Celebrity Bagging Event, which is in its 15th year, shoppers who wish to do so can contribute to the United Way at the checkouts, via collection containers or by having their contribution added to their grocery total.

All donations will go to United Way campaigns.