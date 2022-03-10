JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The recent rise in gasoline prices has many looking to keep money in their wallets and some are looking to electric vehicles to accomplish that.

One local auto dealership is experiencing a spike in demand for electric and hybrid cars.

“The demand in just the last two weeks has been huge,” said Shawn Brown, vice president of Chantz Scott Kia. “We got somebody coming from Knoxville this morning. We got somebody coming from Charlotte tomorrow.”

Due to supply issues, finding a new vehicle can be a bit difficult, but it is even more difficult to get your hands on an electric or hybrid car. Champion Chevrolet only offers one electric model right now, but a short supply of the computer chips used in new vehicles means only their top sellers are in stock.

“They’ve only been building trucks, big SUVs, medium-size SUVs because that’s where the demand has been,” Champion Chevrolet Vice President Andy Dietrich said.

Dietrich said he’s seen a small uptick in electric vehicle demand since the gas surge. But he sees electric vehicles as a big component of his dealership’s future, and he’s already making preparations.

“In the next 10, 15 years, you will see a lot more electric vehicles on the road,” Dietrich said. “We’re currently putting in six charging stations here at the dealerships to prepare ourselves.”

He said to expect a large build-up in charging infrastructure over that period.

“You’ll see a Tahoe that’s gas, and then an electric Tahoe for next 10, 15, 20 years for the infrastructure to be built up, for people to get used to it,” Dietrich said.

Dietrich believes that in 25 years, all new vehicles will be electric. But for now, electric and fuel-efficient vehicles are in an all-time high demand, even for businesses.

“A couple gentlemen that actually traded in trucks for small sedans, just for their business,” Dietrich said. “They’re having to go back to an actual sedan that fits their needs, just due to the gas.”

Brown said that if gas prices stay high, now is the time to purchase a vehicle before prices increase. He also said the value of used fuel-efficient vehicles could go up by thousands of dollars.