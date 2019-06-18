LIVE NOW /
Local businessman gets hole-in-one, wins $10,000 at Doe River Gorge Golf Challenge

A day spent on the golf course helped one regional man win big and helped out a local ministry.

Charlie Lowe, the Manager of Bonefish Grill, got a hole-in-one on hole #3 at the annual Doe River Gorge Golf Tournament on Monday at the Blackthorn Golf Club.

Hole 3 was sponsored by Watauga Insurance with a prize of $10,000.

Terry Maughon with Doe River Gorge said it is the first time anyone has hit a hole-in-one on a prize hole in the history of the tournament.

Money raised from the tournament goes to support Doe River Gorge Ministries in Carter County.

Doe River Gorge Ministries is a Christian youth camp that attracts kids from around the country.

