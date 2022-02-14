JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Valentine’s Day is here, which means businesses have experienced a steady rise in sales as shoppers continue to flock for gifts and candy.

Food City was one of several businesses that were tasked with keeping their shelves stocked and full of chocolates, roses and sweets for 2022 Valentine’s Day.

“It can be several days or it can be two days all at once hit you. This yea,r we’ve seen to have a steady stream of people, starting on Friday, coming in shopping,” said Food City Special Events Coordinator Cassondra Lacombe.

As the February holiday comes to an end, products on the shelves will not. Many shoppers continue to fill stores, beyond Valentine’s Day, for competitive prices or procrastination.

Food City and other companies are well-aware of this common routine and have prepared thoroughly, providing coverage for all – even holiday procrastinators.