Local business selling shirts to raise funds for struggling downtown Johnson City amid COVID-19 pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local business is selling “Never Shutdown Happiness” shirts to support fellow downtown Johnson City business owners and staff members experiencing struggles due to COVID-19.

Boomtown and Company in Johnson City is selling the shirts online for $20 to “help keep downtown strong.” The proceeds from the sales will go directly to a non-profit that supports the businesses of downtown Johnson City.

Boomtown and Co. Currently selling shirts online, raising funds to donate to the Downtown Johnson City Association amongst the closings due to the Covid-19 impacts. @WJHL11 Check out the story tonight at 6. pic.twitter.com/iSqLf9cSQk — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) March 21, 2020

“A lot of my friends that work downtown are out of jobs, restaurants are closing, they’re trying curbside pick up, but that’s nothing compared to what they were doing, it’s sad seeing everybody close down, right now we’re just trying to be a beacon for downtown,” said Co-Owner of Boomtown and Co., Shane Evans.

These funds are aimed to assist these local businesses to re-open quickly when the time comes.

Boomtown told News Channel 11 that the company will work closely with the non-profit to ensure that the funds are used specifically to assist as many local merchants as possible.

To order a shirt, click here.