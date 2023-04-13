KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Braeden’s Barbeque in Kingsport is gearing up for a week’s worth of giving back to first responders this month.

According to a Facebook post by the business, first responders can visit for one free combo per day from April 17 to April 21.

The event is put on in partnership with C&C Restoration, according to the post.

“We want to show our support & appreciation for all the first responders,” a post by C&C Restoration said. “So come out and join us for lunch at Braedens’s next week!”