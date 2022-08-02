JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — After seeing the devastation caused by flooding in Eastern Kentucky, a Tri-Cities business owner decided she needed to take action.

Kelly Aiken owns A2Z Speciality Lettering in Jonesborough and works with several businesses based in Eastern Kentucky. She coordinated with the owners to determine what was needed and where she could send donations.

“I think it’s one thing to see it on the news, and it touches you that way,” said Aikens. “But to actually know someone there and hear firsthand the accounts of things that are going on. It was just laying on my heart.”

Aiken has a trailer in front of her business that she hopes to fill with donations of non-perishable foods, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, clothing and home necessities to ship to Jenkins, Kentucky on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Travis Jenkins Trucking has donated the trailer and will be delivering it to Kentucky for free and Foster Signs made the banner to place on the truck.

Aiken said she will be collecting donations until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at A2Z Speciality Lettering at 1511 Highway 81 North in Jonesborough.