JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Byron Barnes of Barnes Exterminating Company told News Channel 11 that the recent killing of 23-year-old Tava Woodard inspired him to offer a second $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the case.

“I didn’t have a personal connection with the victim or with family,” Barnes said. “I know some people that are close to me that do have personal connections, and our company just always tries to find ways to give back and help in situations.”

Byron Barnes of Barnes Exterminating Company is offering his own $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for Tava Woodard’s death. Photo: WJHL

Barnes said anyone with information on the suspects seen demanding money in the Roadrunner Market on June 2 should immediately report it to the Johnson City Police Department for investigation. If that information leads to the arrest of those involved, Barnes said there’s $5,000 from his company waiting on them.

“This has just been something that really touched my heart,” Barnes said. “It’s really bothered me that something like this can happen in a city like Johnson City because this is the area and communities that we live and work in with our business.”

Representatives of GPM Investments, the holding company that owns Roadrunner Markets, said another $5,000 is available for those who help bring justice to those involved.

Barnes said the move is part of his business’s ethos of giving back.

“We just hope that it’s something that people down the road can make a difference,” Barnes said. “And try to prevent tragedies like this from happening again.”

The Johnson City Police Department said in a June 2 press conference that the public’s help is still needed to close the case. You can find photos of the suspects below:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police department at 423-434-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158 to remain anonymous.