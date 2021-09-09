Local bricklaying teams compete in East Tenn. Regional Series for chance at national championship

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Teams met in Gray, Tennessee on Thursday to see who the top bricklayers in East Tennessee are.

Seven local teams met at the Gray Fairgrounds to compete in the SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500 East Tennessee Regional Series.

Teams are comprised of two people: a mason and a tender.

The winning team of the regional series will join 21 other duos in Las Vegas for the national championship. The national championship will be held in January 2022.

“We have a 3-time winner from this community, Fred Campbell from Creative Masonry,” said competition emcee Ryan Coyne. “This is our 20th anniversary for the SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500, so with this regional event, we’re gonna have a team go out to Nevada and compete for that national championship.”

Coyne said the national level follows the same layout as the regional series, with two-person teams competing.

Fred Campbell, a Greeneville native, announced in May 2021 he would be competing for his final title in June. Campbell had qualified for the tournament 11 times and is the competition’s only three-time winner.