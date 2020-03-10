Local Boys & Girls Club director surprises employee with house payment for 83rd birthday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After 20 years of working at the Mountain Empire Boys and Girls Club in Bristol, Tennessee, Annette Morton has become an institution of love and kindness, according to the director of the branch.

Morton, simply known as “Miss Annette” to everyone who knows her, works part-time at the Bristol Boys and Girls Club chapter and will turn 83 on April 5. Andy Bowers, the director of the chapter, told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that Miss Annette means the world to him and that he just wanted to return the kindness she shows to so many every day.

And so, a month before her 83rd birthday, Bowers makes a plea on his TikTok account for people to donate funds to pay her $445 per month house payment so that she needn’t worry about it on her birthday. The response was unexpected.

“In under 24 hours, I was over $700,” Bowers explained. “I just wanted to do something nice for her. It just showed me how great people are.”

After just a day, Bowers said he had raised over $900 for Miss Annette’s house payment.

He said that he had, as of Monday afternoon, little over 60,000 followers on the TikTok account that he had created at the behest of his students at the Boys and Girls Club to show off the sweet and kind things that Miss Annette gets up to in any given day.

“It’s very good clean humor, it’s family-friendly,” he assured.

In one of the TikTok videos Bowers posted, in a note, he explains that he had lost both of his grandmothers and thanked Miss Annette for filling that vacant role.

“She’s basically just my work mammaw,” Bowers said. “I just wanted to do something nice for her.”

In the same TikTok video, Miss Annette reads the note growing a little emotional.

Miss Annette reads:

“I want to say thank you for everything you have done for me and the kiddos here at the club. As you know, I lost both my mammaws a few years ago and I’m blessed to say you’ve filled that role for me. I know you have a birthday coming up and I wanted to do something special for you, so I asked your lovely TikTok followers to help me with something and they came through…”

With the help of his TikTok followers, Bowers was able to cover Miss Annette’s house payment for two months.

Here are a few more of the TikTok video’s in which Miss Annette captured the hearts of her followers: