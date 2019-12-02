1  of  34
Local Boy Scout Troop selling Christmas trees 24 hours a day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s time to decorate for the holidays!

Many people here in our region used this time to pick out the perfect Christmas tree.

Some local people say there is nothing like having a real Christmas tree in your home.

“There’s the fragrance, there’s just the life-giving thing having a real tree in your home, especially in the wintertime when you start to get the seasonal depression kind of thing,” said Christmas tree patron Peter Nelson. “I think having a real plant kind of just helps you feel a little happier in that time of year.”

Buying a Christmas tree from a local lot helps tree farms and businesses right here in the tri-cities. One particular lot is run by Troop 237 of the Boy Scouts of America.

“It’s very unique set up, we are the only ones that are here 24/7, so if you want to buy your tree at 3:00 in the morning and I’ve done it, then you can come here and you can buy your tree,” said scoutmaster Larry Taylor.

If you would like to help Troop 237, their tree lot is located in Kiwanis Park off Market Street.

