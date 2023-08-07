TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tusculum University’s nature trail has two new features thanks to a local Boy Scout’s Eagle Scout project.

The university says Micah Gall, a member of Troop 92 in Greeneville, installed a boardwalk on a section of the trail that is often wet and also placed 10 birdhouses along the trail.

“Largely, there is a convenience aspect to the boardwalk,” Gall said in a release. “For many parts of the year, this one section of the trail can be muddy and unpleasant to walk through. I know this from personal experience. I have gotten my socks soaked twice walking in this area. Another reason is to preserve the vernal pond nearby.”

Micah Gall crouches on the boardwalk. (Photo: Tusculum University)

Micah Gall, left, drills one of the boards. (Photo: Tusculum University)

(Map provided by Tusculum University)

Gall was assisted by family members and his troop in the installation of the boardwalk and birdhouses.

He also sought the help of local businesses, including East Tennessee Wood Products, which donated the wood boards; Greeneville Hose & Supply, which provided the hose cleaners for the birdhouses; and Home Improvement Warehouse, which provided screws and materials.

Gall also received help from an anonymous donor.

Family members and members of his troop also provided tools and labor.