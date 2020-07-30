Local boy reads poem at the funeral of his hero, civil rights icon John Lewis

ATLANTA (WJHL) — Along with three former presidents, a 12-year-old boy from Johnson City paid his respects to civil rights icon John Lewis at his funeral Thursday in Atlanta.

Tybre Faw read Lewis’s favorite poem, “Invictus.”

According to CNN, Faw got to meet Lewis back in March of 2018 after his grandmother took him Selma, Alabama to see his hero.

Lewis was leaving a church service when he noticed Faw outside holding a sign that read, “thank you Rep. John Lewis. You have shown me how to have courage.”

Lewis died on July 17. He was 80 years-old.