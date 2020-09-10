Local boutique to open new location at Asheville Outlets

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities boutique is planning to open another location in Asheville, North Carolina.

Pretty as a Peach Boutique is planning to open its new Asheville Outlets location in September.

“We are very excited to open at the Asheville Outlets, our grand opening will be Friday, September 18,” said owner Whitney Babel. “We will have giveaways then and a lot of fun stuff for our customers that come to see us that day.”

The store also hopes to move into a bigger location in the Mall at Johnson City by the end of the year.