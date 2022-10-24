JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boutique in downtown Johnson City is mixing fashion with the fight to cure breast cancer.

Azlinn Hope has been in business for seven years and has hosted a few philanthropy events over the years, and their Fall and Winter Fashion show will support breast cancer research.

Azlinn Edwards, the owner and stylist at Azlinn Hope, sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the upcoming show and how the community can get involved.

The fashion show is happening Thursday, October 27 at the Gallery Event Center at 601 Spring Street in Johnson City.

It’ll be at 6 p.m., and tickets are $35 with a portion of the proceeds going towards finding a cure for breast cancer.