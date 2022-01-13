Local bladesmith competes in nationally televised show ‘Forged in Fire’

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man has taken his craft to the next level by competing in a nationally televised competition to see who can make the best historical weapons.

Brandon Franklin started as a bladesmith when he was young, working with just a few cheap materials. Now, he is much more advanced in his ability to create historical weaponry.

Jonesborough bladesmith competing on Forged in Fire, homemade historical weaponry pictured. (Photo: WJHL)

Franklin said that without his knowledge, his wife entered his name into the selection pool of the nationally televised television program ‘Forged in Fire.’

Later on, Franklin received an email from the program saying that he had been selected to participate in the program, an opportunity that he calls “surreal.”

Franklin did come in second place on the Jan. 12 episode of the program. You can catch ‘Forged in Fire’ on the History Channel website with a cable television subscription.