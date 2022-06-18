BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – People gathered at Black Wolf Harley Davidson in Virginia on Saturday to show support for a woman who has faced a hard battle with COVID-19.

22-year-old Lexi Lester was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for nine months following a positive COVID-19 test. Lester ended up on a ventilator at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Lester’s boyfriend’s aunt worked at Black Wolf and arranged for her biker family to hold a benefit ride to raise money for medical expenses.

“I’ve been around the Harley world for over 12 years, and I’m used to the Brotherhood/Sisterhood of it all and to see them all come out for somebody they don’t even know means the world to me and to the family,” said Brenda Underwood, aunt of Lester’s boyfriend.

Lester’s battle is still far from over. She is currently at the University of Alabama at Birmingham awaiting a double lung transplant.