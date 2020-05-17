Local assisted living center throws parade to celebrate its 2020 graduating staff

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Family Ministries John M. Reed Center honored a handful of its staff Saturday evening to celebrate 2020 graduation.

WATCH NOW: Below you’ll find highlights from Saturday’s parade for 2020 graduates.

The center created signs of the graduates and had each member stand next to their sign as vehicles paraded by, dropping off balloons, flowers, and cards.

News Channel 11 spoke to the center’s administrator, Brittany Boles, who said that the center along with its vendors teamed up to make the day special for the staff who didn’t get to walk across the stage this graduation season.

“This is going to create a memory for them,” Boles said. “Of course, it can’t replace the normal graduation, but it’s just going to create a lasting memory for them, so I think this was definitely worth it.”

After the parade, seniors along with the families, friends, and residents celebrated with a taco fiesta dinner and gift-giving.

Here at News Channel 11, we love your stronger together stories. Reach out to us with story ideas by E-mailing us at strongertogether@wjhl.com