JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For those who needed to get a few last-minute holiday gifts, the Present Pop-Up hosted at Timber! on West Walnut Street had it all on Saturday.

If you’re looking for any last minute gift ideas, head over to Timber in Johnson City on Walnut Street and look through some local crafts for sale today 11-4pm! @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/Rz2S2Ercav — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) December 21, 2019

A variety of local artists and vendors showcased handmade and locally-sourced items at the pop-up.

The restaurant also served craft cocktails, wine, and beer so shoppers could sip and shop.