Local artist raises $90K for Jane Goodall Institute

BRISTOL (WJHL) — A Bristol artist helped raise $90,000 for the Jane Goodall Institute.

Benjamin Walls’ gallery of Bristol raised the money during an auction last month.

The money was raised by selling art and tickets to a fireside chat with Dr. Jane Goodall.

With this fundraiser included, Walls’ galleries have now raised more than half a million dollars for conservation charities both local and worldwide.

The Jane Goodall Foundation works to protect chimpanzees and inspiring others to help conserve the natural world.

