ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Residents gathered to enjoy the work of local artists at Sycamore Shoals State Park on Sunday.

The Watauga Valley Art League held the meeting to help celebrate local art. With every show the group hosts, a vote takes place to choose the best in the show.

Leaders of the event say they would love to see more members of the community come out to their events.

“I think we have some very beautiful artwork here and some very talented people in the Tri-Cities area. And so we have artists from several different towns here participating,” said Judy O’Hara with the Watauga Valley Art League.

O’Hara said most pieces are for sale, including prints and notecards.

“All the public’s invited to come stop in and vote for their favorite painting. It gives you an opportunity to look and see what painting you like best and vote,” O’Hara said.

The art display will be up at the site through August 20.