BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was an emotional homecoming at the Tri-Cities Airport on Thursday evening.

Command Sgt. Maj. David Douthat returned home from his fourth overseas tour of duty.

The 60-year-old has 37 years of service in the Army Reserves.

“To have family and friends here, it’s just a blessing,” Douthat said. “God’s been good to me, given me a lot more than whatever I deserve, but it’s been a great career.”

Douthat will retire from the Army Reserves in the next few months.