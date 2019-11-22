Local Army chaplain attends Honor Flight ceremony

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Local Army Reserve Maj. Ben Chitwood, Chaplain with the 3rd Medical Command (deployment support), took part in the recent Northeast Tennessee Honor Flight mission to Washington, D.C.

According to organizers, 21 veterans from the Tri-Cities were able to take part in the event, free of charge, thanks to the Honor Flight.

The veterans also visited the D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia.

“It is such an honor to spend time with veterans,” said Chitwood. “The stories of their sacrifice and courage are so humbling and encouraging. One of the best moments of this trip was getting to accompany a 92-year-old Marine WW2 veteran as he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown. He was so moved to have that honor.”

He is a 1991 graduate of Johnson City High School, Johnson City, Tenn.