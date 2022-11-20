WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Tennessee Animal Shelter is asking for donations to cover the cost of surgery for an abused cat.

According to a post on social media, Tony the cat came into the shelter after being saved from “teenage boys kicking and abusing” him. Tony’s rescuer reportedly grabbed the cat and brought him to the shelter for treatment.

Tony sustained several fractures to his rear leg and had to have surgery to remove it, the post states.

The shelter said Tony is doing well and is recovering at the shelter, but it is asking for donations to cover the cost of surgery and medical care.

To donate, click here.