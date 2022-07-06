WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County/Johnson City Animal shelter is now officially a no-kill facility.

In Tennessee, an animal shelter must have a 90% live release rate to be considered a no-kill shelter. According to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal shelter, they had a live release rate of 95% in 2020-2021.

Tammy Davis, Executive Director, says the shelter has been operating as a no-kill facility for years, but can now share the designation publicly. Davis said the new spay and neuter clinic is under construction to further strengthen the shelter’s ability to remain a no-kill facility.

Davis hopes the clinic will be up and running by October.