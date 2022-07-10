Dogs love variety when it comes to playtime, so swap your dog’s toys regularly.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Tennessee Animal Shelter is asking the public to donate dog toys for their summer toy drive.

Dog toys can be dropped off anytime from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. The animal shelter is currently closed on Sunday and Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by the animal shelter, a soft or plush toy can make a difference in a shelter dogs life. The shelter is currently caring for over 100 dogs, with the number increasing daily.

Dog toys for the toy drive can be purchased at a local store or at the Washington County Tennesee Animal Shelter’s Amazon wishlist.