JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter are making a push this Valentine’s Day to find forever homes for some of their long-time residents.

Three dogs and three cats have been at the shelter for more than a year, and now you can see some of their faces on billboards across town.

Animal shelter officials said the billboards will be up through Valentine’s Day.

For more information, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769.