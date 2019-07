WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is asking for people’s help for their kitten population.

Today is the last day of an adoption event at the shelter. All cats and kittens are $15 while all dogs are $35.

The shelter is asking for people today to either make a monetary donation or donate kitten food.

The shelter is open today from 1 to 6 p.m.

Staff say they will have punch, lemonade and cookies for people that bring in kitten food today.