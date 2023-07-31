JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Many shelters in the region have seen a rise in the number of animals in need of adoption, leading them to grow and adapt to the rising animal population.

That is one reason why the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is working with Summit Leadership Foundation.

The foundation is a Christian-based organization that aims to provide consulting and coaching services, with past clients such as Isaiah 117 House based in Carter County and One Acre Cafe.

“They have been conducting interviews, observing activity at the shelter and they’re going to be actually bringing back a recommendation to us for improvements,” said Ken Huffine, president of the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Board of Directors.

The shelter has seen significant growth over the last few years, working with almost double the animals in the shelter. The growth also comes with potential issues. Huffine says this is something the board has acknowledged.

“We’ve gone from housing any given day 200 animals now to any given day it’s over 500 animals,” Huffine said. “And not unlike any other organization, you go through growing pains when you have such rapid growth. And the board has recognized that.”

Huffine says that by choosing to involve Summit, the shelter will find the best way to make the environment better for the animals in their care.

“That’s the reason we’ve engaged Summit to evaluate and get a professional direction, how we should proceed and to correct anything we need to,” said Huffine. “But again, just to ensure the future is the correct environment for the animals.”

According to Huffine, those who work and volunteer at the shelter have all been supportive of the process, and have continued to do what they can to support the animals.

“It’s extremely difficult work, but they’re rallying behind each other and just making sure we’re taking care of the animals and we’re meeting their needs every day,” Huffine said.

Summit Leadership President Matt Overby said the organization’s goal is to help the shelter find the best plan to help them move forward.

“Leadership has been hired by the Johnson City/Washington County Animal Shelter Board of Directors to assist them in evaluating processes, procedures and facilitating their strategic planning process to move the organization forward,” said Overby.

Overby said the organization has made a year-long commitment to the board.