Local American Red Cross volunteers head to Nashville to aid tornado victims

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Twelve hours after tornadoes ripped through Nashville, a crew of eight volunteers from the American Red Cross of Northeast hit the road to help with the aftermath.

Packed with bottles of water and smiles on their faces, the volunteers prepared for the deployment in less than six hours.

For volunteer Rachelle Burkert, the smile is one of the most important things she’s brought on her more than 20 deployments.

“The best thing we can do is be there to listen to them and to be there and just bring the smiles,” she said. “You’ll see a lot of us, we are having fun, but it’s only because we want to bring that to the clients that are out there that are going through the bad times.”

When Gene Egan and other volunteers went to bed last night, they had no idea that they’d be in Nashville in less than 24 hours.

But that’s part of the job, Egan said. The Sullivan County native has been in the organization for a little more than two years, and this is his ninth deployment.

He said he heard the call for volunteers at about 6 Tuesday morning and began packing his bags.

“We’re there for the citizens of Nashville,” he said. “That’s what our purpose is, is to comfort them in any way we can, have a shoulder to lean on, just whatever we can do.”

He and other volunteers will be spread across disaster assessment and feeding roles. Disaster assessment volunteers travel around areas impacted by disasters and assess the damage on homes.

Other volunteers will be in charge of supplying displaced citizens with hot meals.

“It makes us feel good that we can go and try to give back to the residents of Nashville, give them a little bit of hope, and that’s, you know, what we do,” Egan said.

The volunteers will serve at least two weeks on this deployment. Officials with the American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee said it’s unclear how many material donations may be needed, but monetary donations are always accepted at redcross.org or at their office on 660 Eastern Star Road.

Donors can also text 90999 to donate to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief fund. To volunteer, contact the American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee by calling 765-4222.