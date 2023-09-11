JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, some gathered at Johnson City’s Memorial Park for a remembrance ceremony.

The American Legion Kings Mountain Post 24 hosted the event to pay respects to those who died in the attacks and to honor local first responders.

“We hope that people take away a greater appreciation for our first responders,” said event chairman Bryan Lauzon. “On the way here this morning, there was a traffic accident on Market Street. Imagine that. It was a simple thing, it was a minor issue, but those people are out here every day supporting the community.”

This marked the event’s fifth year.