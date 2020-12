Photo by: Two Roots Alpacas via Facebook

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Roots Alpaca Farm will host a unique holiday experience for the public on Sunday.

The farm will open its doors for an open house from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., giving community members the opportunity to visit 60 alpacas and stroll through the vineyard.

Those interested can also purchase handmade gifts at the shop.

All this is located at 3875 St. James Rd.