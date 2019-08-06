Local agency uses national events as part of training

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement in Northeast Tennessee is learning from the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas on August 3 and 4.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers study how law enforcement responds where those events happen.

According to Kingsport Police spokesman Tom Patton, the resurgence of downtown Kingsport in recent years has led to the department increased the number of officers patrolling on foot since 2015.

“A few years ago, you would come downtown and not see any activity at night,” Patton said. “Now you see all kinds of foot traffic and stores open later than in the past, so we’re responding to that.”

He told News Channel 11 that bike patrols are regularly used – especially during large public events.

“It allows the officers to get to areas that a car couldn’t, especially in a crowd.”

Patton also said critical response and active shooter training is held annually for all KPD officers.

“Just because an event doesn’t happen in Kingsport doesn’t mean we can’t learn from it. We realize any event can happen anywhere,” said Patton. “If an event happens anywhere in the country or anywhere in the world, we can look at those reviews, those reports, and learn what worked and what didn’t work.”