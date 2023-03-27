KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) will be at Kingsport City Hall on Thursday to help people apply for assistance with their water bills.

The city has partnered with the agency to help low-income families with overdue water bills.

Below is a breakdown of who qualifies for assistance through the program:

Single-person household if they earn less than $26,469

Two-person household if they earn less than $34,613

Three-person household if they earn less than $42,757

Four-person household if they earn less than $50,952

Eligible households will be provided with a $250 credit and some could receive more.

UETHDA will be at City Hall (415 Broad Street) on Thursday, March 30 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the first-floor lobby. The agency will also be at City Hall on Monday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in their RV in the parking lot.

Those wanting to apply for assistance will need to bring a copy of at least one Social Security card for someone in the home, a copy of the driver’s license or ID of the person completing the application, and proof of income for the last 30 days for every adult in the home.

For more information, visit UETHDA at 301 Louis Street in Kingsport or call them at 423-246-6180.