KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local agencies are conducting a search for missing 21-year-old Layla Santanello on Tuesday.
The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) and other agencies will search the area of East Stone Commons and E. Stone Drive for evidence connected to Santanello’s disappearance.
Agencies joining the KPD in the search include the following.
- Sullivan County Emergency Management
- Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI)
- Kingsport Fire Department
- Kingsport Life Saving Crew
- Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office
- Bristol, Tennessee Fire Department
- Hawkins County Rescue Squad
- Church Hill Rescue Squad
- Washington County, Tennessee Rescue Squad
- Johnson City Fire and Rescue
- Unicoi Rescue Squad
Santanello was last seen on June 26 around American Way in Kingsport. An Endangered Young Adult Alert was issued by the TBI on August 3.
The KPD asks the public to use caution when traveling through the area and to expect a large police presence.