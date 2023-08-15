KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local agencies are conducting a search for missing 21-year-old Layla Santanello on Tuesday.

The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) and other agencies will search the area of East Stone Commons and E. Stone Drive for evidence connected to Santanello’s disappearance.

Agencies joining the KPD in the search include the following.

Sullivan County Emergency Management

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI)

Kingsport Fire Department

Kingsport Life Saving Crew

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Bristol, Tennessee Fire Department

Hawkins County Rescue Squad

Church Hill Rescue Squad

Washington County, Tennessee Rescue Squad

Johnson City Fire and Rescue

Unicoi Rescue Squad

Santanello was last seen on June 26 around American Way in Kingsport. An Endangered Young Adult Alert was issued by the TBI on August 3.

The KPD asks the public to use caution when traveling through the area and to expect a large police presence.