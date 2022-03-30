JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local agencies are sending manpower and equipment to Sevier County, where crews continue to battle a destructive wildfire.

Members of over a dozen local fire departments are on their way to Wears Valley, where a 1,000-acre wildfire has injured at least one person, affected 35 structures so far, and prompted evacuations, according to emergency officials.

The Kingsport Fire Department is sending five firefighters, a command staff member, and a fire engine.

The Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department announced it was sending five members.

According to the Hampton Valley Forge Fire Department, all Carter County fire departments are responding.

Several Greene County volunteer fire departments, including South Greene, Mosheim, Tusculum, Camp Creek, St. James, and Caney Branch, have sent at least four brush fire trucks and two tankers.

The Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Johnson County said five of its members are responding to Sevier County.

Other local agencies that have announced they are responding: