JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local law enforcement and agencies are working to check on the elderly during the upcoming cold weather streak.

Washington County Sherriff’s Office spokesperson Susan Saylor told News Channel 11 that calling to check in is something everyone should do.

“Just make sure your neighbor is okay,” Saylor said, “Be a good neighbor.”

Angie Gwaltney, director of the Area Agency on Aging & Disability, agreed. Elderly people need to be checked in on, especially at this time of year.

“For some people it’s a wonderful time of the year, other people have lost family and friends and don’t have loved ones available or even someone to check on them,” Gwaltney said.

Though calling to check in might not seem like much, local sheriff’s departments have found their welfare check programs can even prevent injuries or deaths.

When one woman didn’t respond to a daily phone call from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and family members hadn’t heard from her either, officers entered her apartment. Officers discovered that she had fallen and took her to the hospital.

“They basically saved her,” Saylor said. “The doctors at the hospital had told our officers that if you should lay there much longer, probably wouldn’t have been a good outcome.”

Ahead of this weekend’s low temperatures law enforcement officials are trying to do their best to ensure older adults have things like heat to make it through the cold snap.

“Obviously during weather events like this, we do take a little bit of an extra measure. Just a double check on them, see if there’s anything that they may need,” said Lt. Mike Carlock of the Carter County Sherriff’s Office.

Both Carter and Washington counties offer welfare call services.

Local social services are preparing too, especially with their home-delivered meals. Gwaltney said it’s AAAD’s most popular service.

“When we’re expecting bad weather, we always supply some shelf-stable meals that they can use if the meal site is closed, or the roads are really bad. They have a meal available to pull out of the cabinet,” said Gwaltney.