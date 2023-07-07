JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local group, Restore Ukraine, is urging for continued support of Ukrainians, claiming that funds have dried up for projects.

The group is run by former ETSU student Yaroslav Hnatusko.

His group works to provide winter essentials to Ukrainians.

Hnatusko says he understands why the focus may have changed but there are still communities in Ukraine suffering from the war.

“[They’ve] seen the atrocities,” said Hnatusko. “They have been humiliated. They have nothing else left. So, their cities, their communities, are burnt to the ground.”

He says Restore Ukraine’s work is much appreciated in a county that has been dealing with constant bombings for almost a year and a half.

“It’s their testimonies that speak to our hearts,” said Hnatusko. “What they have been through. How much of our help has been able to lead them from poverty, from homelessness, from the oppression.”

Restore Ukraine has a goal of sending 10 containers full of winter essentials to Ukraine by the end of this year. So far this year, they have sent four.

Each container holds around 10,000 to 20,000 pounds of supplies. They cost $8,000 to $10,000 to ship directly to Restore Ukraine’s warehouse on the far east side of Ukraine.

You can find out ways to help by visiting the Restore Ukraine website.