Local 6-year-old spreads Christmas joy to 14 families

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One 6-year-old decided to lend a helping hand for the fourth year in a row to spread Christmas magic to her former classmates.

Angelica has been involved with Upper East Tennessee Development Agency’s Head Start program for several years and has made it a yearly effort to contribute during Christmas to make sure every child in the classroom has presents to open on Christmas Day.

This year through several sponsors — with Jingle Bells pageant contestants marking a large portion of donations —Angelica helped her former Head Start classmates at Boones Creek Elementary School.

Teachers and staff gave away more than 200 gifts to 14 students.

Angelica told News Channel 11 that she just wanted to spread the Christmas cheer.