Local 4th-grader to compete as a semi-finalist in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee State Competition

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rogersville City School 4th-grader Brayden Brown was one of three 4th-graders in the state of Tennessee to qualify to compete as a semi-finalist in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee State Competition, according to a Facebook post Saturday.

The competition was supposed to be held in Nashville on March 27, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, competitors joined in on a virtual ceremony, and Brown submitted a question that was chosen as a favorite among the geographers.

From all of us at News Channel 11, congratulations, Brayden!