Local 4th-grader to compete as a semi-finalist in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee State Competition

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Rogersville City School via Facebook

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rogersville City School 4th-grader Brayden Brown was one of three 4th-graders in the state of Tennessee to qualify to compete as a semi-finalist in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee State Competition, according to a Facebook post Saturday.

The competition was supposed to be held in Nashville on March 27, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, competitors joined in on a virtual ceremony, and Brown submitted a question that was chosen as a favorite among the geographers.

CLICK HERE to watch the virtual ceremony.

From all of us at News Channel 11, congratulations, Brayden!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss