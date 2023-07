ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Abingdon’s Fairview Farm & Homestead is preparing to take history lovers back in time July 29-30.

The Civil War Living History Weekend will give visitors a chance to see Civil War camp life, cavalry and weaponry. A blacksmith station will also be open both days.

Tickets to the event are $5, and children ages 12 and under get in free.

Mike Fleenor joined the Good Morning Tri-Cities team Thursday to give a preview of what guests can expect at the event.