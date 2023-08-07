Update: All Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings have expired as of 4 p.m.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the region.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for southern Greene, northern Cocke, and southeastern Hamblen counties until 5:30 p.m.

Previous:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Severe weather has reached the Tri-Cities Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Tornado Watches for most of the region and Tornado Warnings for three local counties. All Tornado Warnings had expired as of 2:40 p.m.

The Tornado Watches in Southwest Virginia are set to expire at 6 p.m., and the Northeast Tennessee watches are set to expire at 7 p.m.

Tornado Warnings

The NWS issued Tornado Warnings for the following counties:

Greene County, TN (expired)

Smyth County, VA (expired)

Washington County, TN (expired)

Tornado Watches

Tornado Watches are in effect for the following counties, according to the NWS:

Buchanan County, VA

Carter County, TN

Dickenson County, VA

Greene County, TN

Hawkins County, TN

Johnson County, TN

Lee County, VA

Russell County, VA

Scott County, VA

Smyth County, VA

Sullivan County, TN

Tazewell County, VA

Unicoi County, TN

Washington County, TN

Washington County, VA

Wise County, VA

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect for most of the region.