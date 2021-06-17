LIVE: TBI holds AMBER alert briefing on missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation plans to release new information at 1 p.m. Thursday regarding the AMBER Alert and search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells of Rogersville, Tennessee.

Summer Moon-Utah Wells was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, which prompted an endangered child alert. She was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt, and may not have been wearing shoes.

An AMBER Alert was issued by the TBI for Wells Wednesday morning. Numerous local, state and federal agencies are helping in the search. A ground search for Wells resumed Thursday morning in the area around Ben Hill Road.

Summer Wells is described as:

Age: 5

Height: 3′

Hair: Blonde, Short

Eyes: Blue

Weight: 40 lbs.

Missing from: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: 06/15/2021

Summer Wells, 5, is missing from Hawkins County. She was last seen outside her home on the evening of June 15.

Photos: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

(Photo via Hawkins County EMA)

Responding agencies cite local terrain and communication difficulties as significant challenges to the investigation.

Authorities ask Beech Creek residents to check any sheds, crawl spaces, or other potential hiding places and to also check any trail cameras.

Numerous local, state, and federal agencies are assisting in the search for Summer Wells. Teams were briefed earlier this morning, and the ground search in the area around Ben Hill Road has resumed.



Have information? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/RBywGw82U3 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 17, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ potential location or status is urged to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

