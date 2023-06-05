GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian Fair is only a few months out, and organizers are announcing the talent that will take the stage.

On Monday morning, organizers of the 97th Appalachian Fair held a media day to reveal the lineup. The fair will be held Aug. 21-26 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.

Below is a schedule of which performers will take the stage each night:

Monday, Aug. 21 – Zach Williams

Tuesday, Aug. 22 – Joe Nichols

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Scotty McCreery

Thursday, Aug. 24 – Chayce Beckham and Travis Denning

Friday, Aug. 25 – Josh Turner

Saturday, Aug. 26 – Elle King

Zach Williams is a contemporary Christian artist with multiple Grammys known for songs like “Chainbreaker” and “There Was Jesus.” Nichols is a country artist known for hits in the 2000s like “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off.”

Country artist and season 10 American Idol winner Scotty McCreery will also return. McCreery’s more recent hits include “Five More Minutes,” “It Matters to Her” and “You Time.”

As the fair explores bringing in “new country,” organizers have arranged for Chayce Beckham and Travis Denning. Beckham won American Idol season 19 and released the album and song “23” in 2021. Denning is best known for songs like “After a Few” and “Dirt Road Down.”

Josh Turner will return to the fair on Friday night. Turner’s hits include “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “Long Black Train.”

On Saturday night, Elle King will make her Appalachian Fair debut. King’s biggest hit is “Ex’s & Oh’s” and has also joined Miranda Lambert on the hit “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

In 2023, the fair’s theme will be “Homegrown Traditions.”

You can watch the full announcement in the video above. Organizers discussed times, ticket costs and rides in addition to the upcoming performances.